Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.6 %

MS opened at $84.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

