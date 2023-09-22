National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NSA opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.