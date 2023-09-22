Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 128,380 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

About Veradigm

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

