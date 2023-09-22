Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.49 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $17,350,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

