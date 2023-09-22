Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at $93,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

