Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.16. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $246.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,051,243.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,051,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,080 shares of company stock valued at $65,576,595 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.