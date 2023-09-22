Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock worth $750,138. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.