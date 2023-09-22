Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,862 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

