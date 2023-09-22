Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.46 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $910.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

