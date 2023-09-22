Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 63 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,866.01 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,944.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,919.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

