Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 152,013 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,013 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 299.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,863 shares of company stock worth $10,933,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

