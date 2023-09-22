Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 157,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $639.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

