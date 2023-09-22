Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 353.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Down 7.8 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.