PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

