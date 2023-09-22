PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

