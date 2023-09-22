Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $362,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

