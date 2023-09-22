Piper Sandler Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $238.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

NYSE:AJG opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

