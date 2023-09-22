Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

