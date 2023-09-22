Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Apple by 46.1% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 911,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $176,725,000 after purchasing an additional 287,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Apple by 108.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 66,884 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 69,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

