RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

