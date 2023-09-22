Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,884 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
Apple Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average is $176.06.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.