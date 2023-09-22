SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 49,424 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

