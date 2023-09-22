SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,949 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,153,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,031,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 377,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

