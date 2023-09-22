SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $268.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

