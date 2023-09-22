SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 110.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 173,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

