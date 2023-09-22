SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,028 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.