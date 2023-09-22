SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,620 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $72,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,228. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.