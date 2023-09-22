SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,988.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

