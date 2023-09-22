SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.