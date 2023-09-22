SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.10 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

