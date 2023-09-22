SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 89,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.90 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,327,298.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

