SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,198 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 536.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

