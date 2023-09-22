SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 13,259 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.59. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

