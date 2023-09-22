SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

