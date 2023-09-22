SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,396 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

