SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,289 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.