SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,022,000 after buying an additional 1,090,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

