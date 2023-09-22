State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.43.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

