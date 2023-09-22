State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $477,000 Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,192,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,284,166 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.