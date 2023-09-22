State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $541,000 Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $29.40 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

