State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $715,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 353.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 3,987,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 3,617,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 94.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,824,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after buying an additional 1,853,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $16,959,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.16 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $25,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

