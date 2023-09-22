State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $867,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.77 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

