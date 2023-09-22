State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ennis were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ennis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ennis by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

