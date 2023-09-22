State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,170 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 3.9 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

