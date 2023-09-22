State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,294 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 455,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 163,754 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE ABG opened at $225.31 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

