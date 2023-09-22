State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.20 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

