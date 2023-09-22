State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,570 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $108,261,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 3.0 %

Neogen stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.86 and a beta of 1.04. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.