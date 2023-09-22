State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,165 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $5,537,625,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.