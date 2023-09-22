Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $255.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $301.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.