The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

